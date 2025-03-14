DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

DURECT Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its position in DURECT by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,281,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 138,920 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile



DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

