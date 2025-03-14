DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
DURECT Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its position in DURECT by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,281,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 138,920 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Stories
