Eigenpie mstETH Price Hits $1,910.56 (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Eigenpie mstETH has a market capitalization of $118.78 million and approximately $2,382.46 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be bought for about $1,910.56 or 0.02384475 BTC on exchanges.

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 62,172 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 62,172.46494258. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 1,910.56330063 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

