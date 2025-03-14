Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 34.150-34.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 34.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Elevance Health Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $417.77 on Friday. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.33.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elevance Health Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $405.40 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.03.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
Read More
