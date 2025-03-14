Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,460,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 247,692 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 2.2% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $61,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 74.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $42.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

