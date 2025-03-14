Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ETR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

NYSE:ETR opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.94. Entergy has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

