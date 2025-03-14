Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.12 and last traded at $33.06. Approximately 550,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,861,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 110,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

