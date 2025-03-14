Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bsr Reit Q3 Earnings

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bsr Reit in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Cormark also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Bsr Reit Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.