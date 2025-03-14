Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:NWH Q1 Earnings

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWHFree Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 13th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

