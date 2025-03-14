Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases 13,006 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in PayPal by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 92,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 26,928 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,487,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,976,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 288,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 183,023 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 559,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,738,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average is $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

