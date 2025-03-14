Essential Planning LLC. Buys 2,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $169.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What is Put Option Volume?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.