Essential Planning LLC. Invests $595,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,256,000 after acquiring an additional 49,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,546.50. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GIS opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.24.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

