Essential Planning LLC. Invests $812,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,427,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,724,117,000 after purchasing an additional 326,181 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,861,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,732,000 after buying an additional 74,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InvesTrust acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $129.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $203.00.

Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

