Essential Planning LLC. Makes New $272,000 Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $74.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.19 and a beta of 0.57. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $50.44 and a 1 year high of $76.26.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,471.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NFG. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFG

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.