Essential Planning LLC. Makes New Investment in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 205,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 292,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

