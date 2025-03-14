Essential Planning LLC. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $494,903,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510,798 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $546.44 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $613.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.09.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

