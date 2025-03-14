Essential Planning LLC. Takes Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPLD. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Upland Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Upland Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPLD opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.40. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

