ETF Store Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

ETF Store Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 101.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.