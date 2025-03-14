ETF Store Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

ETF Store Inc. lessened its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,430,000 after buying an additional 1,118,243 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,716,000 after buying an additional 4,347,920 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,445,000 after purchasing an additional 347,836 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,284,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,358,000 after purchasing an additional 172,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,148,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,448,000 after purchasing an additional 65,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.