EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.08% from the company’s current price.

EverCommerce Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $8.95 on Friday. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.12.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 9,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $85,200.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,707,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,827,467.56. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,908.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,209,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,120,168.07. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,748 shares of company stock worth $1,858,526. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in EverCommerce by 919.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

