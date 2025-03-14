EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.08% from the company’s current price.

EverCommerce Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $8.95 on Friday. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.12.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 9,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $85,200.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,707,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,827,467.56. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,908.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,209,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,120,168.07. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,748 shares of company stock worth $1,858,526. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in EverCommerce by 919.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

