EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $467.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $461.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $419.70 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

