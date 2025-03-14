EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 174,501 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.