EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 602,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,113,000 after acquiring an additional 35,924 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 70,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

