EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 262 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 324,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $120.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.69. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $108.40 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

