Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Update

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a growth of 1,230.4% from the February 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.1 days.

Exor Price Performance

EXXRF stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.56. Exor has a 12 month low of $88.65 and a 12 month high of $114.92.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V. engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

