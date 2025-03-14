F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,033 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 121,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 92,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 31.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.2 %

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,485.44. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.