Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG) traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 446,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 149,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Trading Up 33.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

