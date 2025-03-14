Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.60 and its 200 day moving average is $118.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.28.

Emerson Electric Company Profile



Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

