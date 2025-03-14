Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2,384.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 558,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,624,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $313.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $282.38 and a 52 week high of $350.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.44. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

