Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,463,000 after buying an additional 40,498,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,568,000 after buying an additional 16,598,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,042,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,431,000 after buying an additional 655,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,843,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,367,000 after buying an additional 1,262,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,478,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,192,000 after buying an additional 1,004,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $79.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 419.07, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,993,370.71. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 569,785 shares of company stock valued at $44,474,738 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.