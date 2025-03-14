Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 106,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 74,226 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 187,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 59,702 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period.

ARDC stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $15.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

