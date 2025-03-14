Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 3,564 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 636.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,454,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,563,000 after acquiring an additional 380,772 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 114,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,264 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.1 %

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $112.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNL. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.



