Farther Finance Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after buying an additional 326,330 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 338,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after buying an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,233,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,470,000 after buying an additional 93,647 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.1817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.