Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 320.91 ($4.16) and traded as high as GBX 326.31 ($4.23). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 326 ($4.22), with a volume of 309,517 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 320.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 316.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.11.

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Special Values PLC’s aim is to achieve long term capital growth for investors by investing in special situations. It is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

