Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 255,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 363,274 shares.The stock last traded at $69.57 and had previously closed at $68.69.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
