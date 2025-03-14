Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 255,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 363,274 shares.The stock last traded at $69.57 and had previously closed at $68.69.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,302,000 after purchasing an additional 102,970 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gimbal Financial raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 86,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

