Financial Survey: B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -183.33% B2Gold -33.12% 5.65% 4.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entrée Resources and B2Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$9.58 million ($0.05) -30.51 B2Gold $1.90 billion 2.01 $10.10 million ($0.48) -6.04

Volatility and Risk

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources. Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Entrée Resources has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Entrée Resources and B2Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 B2Gold 1 5 1 0 2.00

B2Gold has a consensus target price of $4.02, suggesting a potential upside of 38.51%. Given B2Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe B2Gold is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Entrée Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of B2Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B2Gold beats Entrée Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrée Resources



Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Entrée Gold Inc. and changed its name to Entrée Resources Ltd. in May 2017. Entrée Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About B2Gold



B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

