First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $19,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after buying an additional 278,295 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 95.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHEF. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHEF

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.