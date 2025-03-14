First Eagle Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,584 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $17,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,033,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,239 shares in the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Amundi raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 184,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $7,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,992.55. This represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $35.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $800.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

