First National Trust Co Acquires 139,462 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 144.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,462 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 3.1 %

FSK stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 122.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

