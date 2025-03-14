First National Trust Co Reduces Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,374,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,986,000 after buying an additional 56,775 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Linde by 29.4% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Robert L. Wood sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.26, for a total transaction of $1,323,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,571.38. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.35, for a total transaction of $963,388.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,260,958.10. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,377 shares of company stock worth $6,567,231. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.82.

Linde Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ LIN opened at $453.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $214.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $447.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.12. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $410.69 and a 52 week high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.09%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

