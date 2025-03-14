FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at B. Riley

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, D. Boral Capital raised their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

FiscalNote Trading Down 7.4 %

NYSE NOTE opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $135.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. FiscalNote has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.07.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 88.72%. Equities analysts forecast that FiscalNote will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tim Hwang sold 51,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $57,784.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,655,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,270.96. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,719 shares of company stock worth $146,099. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FiscalNote

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FiscalNote by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FiscalNote by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FiscalNote by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in FiscalNote by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FiscalNote by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Further Reading

