Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citizens Jmp lowered Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 35,200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

FVRR opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $911.01 million, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fiverr International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

