Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.17 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 80.20 ($1.04). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 80.20 ($1.04), with a volume of 794,139 shares trading hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Solar in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. Foresight Solar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 720.16%.
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.
