Forterra (LON:FORT) Posts Earnings Results

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 7.60 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Forterra had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 160.80 ($2.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58. Forterra has a 1 year low of GBX 146.40 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 200.50 ($2.60). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 158.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 170.88. The firm has a market cap of £330.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on FORT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.37) to GBX 320 ($4.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.20) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Forterra from GBX 210 ($2.72) to GBX 220 ($2.85) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.

Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

