FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.86% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FrontView REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FVR
FrontView REIT Price Performance
Institutional Trading of FrontView REIT
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $7,268,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000.
FrontView REIT Company Profile
FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FrontView REIT
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Market Momentum Shifts, But These 3 Stocks Are Built to Last
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- D-Wave Quantum Stock Jumps on “Quantum Supremacy” News
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- How Taiwan Semiconductor’s U.S. Move Could Shift Chipmaking
Receive News & Ratings for FrontView REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FrontView REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.