FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FrontView REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

FVR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. 3,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,183. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09. FrontView REIT has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $7,268,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

