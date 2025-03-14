FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,916,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 123,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,519,000 after buying an additional 28,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 9,995.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 518,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,137,000 after acquiring an additional 513,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $161.70 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.92 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCN

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.