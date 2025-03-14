Fuel Network Price Hits $0.0102 on Exchanges (FUEL)

Fuel Network (FUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Fuel Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fuel Network has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Fuel Network has a market cap of $43.93 million and $2.85 million worth of Fuel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fuel Network alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,831.76 or 0.99764134 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82,205.05 or 0.99009312 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Fuel Network

Fuel Network’s total supply is 10,066,725,416 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,307,543,020 tokens. Fuel Network’s official Twitter account is @fuel_network. Fuel Network’s official message board is forum.fuel.network. The official website for Fuel Network is www.fuel.network.

Fuel Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuel Network (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fuel Network has a current supply of 10,066,710,595.65705651 with 4,306,735,794.44624165 in circulation. The last known price of Fuel Network is 0.01025065 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $3,066,042.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fuel.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.