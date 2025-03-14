Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.83 ($0.01). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01), with a volume of 187,000 shares traded.

Galileo Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £9.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Galileo Resources alerts:

Galileo Resources (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Galileo Resources Company Profile

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.