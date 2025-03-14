GateToken 24 Hour Volume Hits $21.48 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. GateToken has a market cap of $1.83 billion and $21.48 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be purchased for about $21.32 or 0.00025081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,831,192 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 85,831,192.49018952 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 20.63271122 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $26,597,079.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

