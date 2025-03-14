Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2028 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partners raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

GMAB opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

