Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) Insider Neil Janin Sells 136,402 Shares

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) insider Neil Janin sold 136,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,490 ($19.30), for a total value of £2,032,389.80 ($2,632,629.27).
Neil Janin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 12th, Neil Janin sold 4,371 shares of Georgia Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.78), for a total value of £63,379.50 ($82,097.80).
- On Monday, March 10th, Neil Janin sold 2,000 shares of Georgia Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,484 ($19.22), for a total value of £29,680 ($38,445.60).
Georgia Capital Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Georgia Capital stock opened at GBX 1,460 ($18.91) on Friday. Georgia Capital PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 830 ($10.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,592 ($20.62). The company has a market capitalization of £565.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,273.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,135.06.
Georgia Capital Company Profile
Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group’s focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Georgia Capital
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Georgia Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georgia Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.